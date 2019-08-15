MobileIron, Inc. (MOBL) Reaches $6.72 After 7.00% Up Move; Last Week QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) Coverage

The stock of MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 322,951 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names Mobilelron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 12/04/2018 – Mobilelron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 14/03/2018 – MobileIron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/05/2018 – Mobilelron Names Frédéric Gillant Vice President of Sales for Asia Pacific; 16/05/2018 – MobileIron and ThinPrint Partner to Bring Managed and Secure Mobile Printing to Enterprises; 03/04/2018 – Mobilelron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC SEES 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $210 MLN AND $220 MLN; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$200M; 19/04/2018 – MobileIron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – MobileIron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for ExcellenceThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $737.84 million company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $7.19 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MOBL worth $51.65M more.

Among 4 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. QTS Realty Trust has $5000 highest and $45 lowest target. $47.25's average target is 0.00% above currents $47.25 stock price. QTS Realty Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 31 with "Neutral". Guggenheim maintained it with "Buy" rating and $48 target in Thursday, February 28 report. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to "Outperform". The rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 8 with "Hold".

31/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $46.0000 Maintain

31/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $50.0000 Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $45 Initiate

28/02/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.25. About 159,771 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $50,050 activity. Shares for $50,050 were bought by REHBERGER WAYNE M on Monday, August 5.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of carrier-neutral data centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. The company has market cap of $737.84 million. The Company’s MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally.