MobileIron Inc. (MOBL) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Comparison side by side

MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileIron Inc. 6 3.71 N/A -0.42 0.00 2U Inc. 51 2.00 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 highlights MobileIron Inc. and 2U Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MobileIron Inc. and 2U Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1% 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4%

Volatility and Risk

MobileIron Inc.’s current beta is 1.72 and it happens to be 72.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, 2U Inc. has a 0.85 beta which is 15.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MobileIron Inc. Its rival 2U Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. 2U Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MobileIron Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for MobileIron Inc. and 2U Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileIron Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 2U Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

MobileIron Inc.’s upside potential is 17.13% at a $8 consensus target price. On the other hand, 2U Inc.’s potential upside is 333.38% and its consensus target price is $65.7. Based on the results shown earlier, 2U Inc. is looking more favorable than MobileIron Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.2% of MobileIron Inc. shares and 0% of 2U Inc. shares. 3.1% are MobileIron Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2U Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MobileIron Inc. 0.29% 8.32% 17.35% 43.45% 48.39% 50.33% 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26%

For the past year MobileIron Inc. has 50.33% stronger performance while 2U Inc. has -74.26% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors 2U Inc. beats MobileIron Inc.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.