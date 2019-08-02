Mobile Telesystems Rs Ad (MBT) Holding Upped by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky; As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Tb Alternative Assets LTD Trimmed Stake

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Mobile Telesystems Rs Ad (MBT) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 56,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.64% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Mobile Telesystems Rs Ad for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.92. About 1.44M shares traded. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has declined 6.74% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 07/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS to spend $30 mln on Ozon stake increase; 11/04/2018 – Russia’s MTS recommends 2017 dividend of 23.4 roubles per share; 07/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SAYS DEMAND FOR BONDS WAS OVER 50B RUBLES; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q ADJ OIBDA 45.2B RUBLES, EST. 44.40B; 07/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS STAKE IN OZON.RU TO INCREASE TO 13.7%; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SEES 2018 DIVS AT ABOUT 52B RUBLES; 19/04/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS and MEDSI launch a platform for mobile telemedicine services; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q NET 15.4B RUBLES

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd sold 165,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 87,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.87M, down from 252,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $419.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $161.04. About 11.10 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 02/04/2018 – BEIJING HUALIAN DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS DEAL TO BRING IN ONE-OFF AFTER-TAX INVESTMENT GAINS OF AROUND 430-510 MLN YUAN; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 126,270 shares to 233,589 shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,605 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd, which manages about $531.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,500 shares to 32,200 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Aapl Us (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Sponsored Adr Bili Us.

