Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. (MBT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Both Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. (NYSE:MBT) and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) are Wireless Communications companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. 8 0.00 N/A 1.08 7.22 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 6 0.00 N/A 0.36 12.91

Table 1 demonstrates Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. 0.00% 0% 0% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0.00% 17.5% 6.3%

Volatility and Risk

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. has a beta of 1 and its 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has beta of 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company.

Analyst Ratings

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. and Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. 0 0 1 3.00 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 0 0 0.00

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company.’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential upside is 11.61%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.9% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.3% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% are Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. -0.51% -2.62% 2.09% -5.22% -23.13% 11.57% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. -1.88% -12.48% -32.08% -9.79% -38.48% -16.37%

For the past year Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. has 11.57% stronger performance while Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has -16.37% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. beats Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. The company operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and handsets. The company also provides system integration services and IT solutions. Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems has a partnership agreement with Nokia for joint development and deployment of NokiaÂ’s new technological solutions, as well as to promote new digital products and services of Mobile TeleSystems Group. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Moscow, Russia. Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems is a subsidiary of Sistema Finance S.A.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL. The company also provides Turkcell App, an application store for users to download mobile applications; BiP, an integrated IP-based communication platform; Turkcell TV+, which enables its subscribers to watch live television channels and on-demand video content; fizy, a digital music platform; Lifebox, a cloud service for data storage; My Account, an application for customers to track their bills and usage; Goals on Your Mobile, an application that allows fans to follow their sports team; Turkcell Academy that provides digital learning contents and services; and Dergilik, a digital publishing platform. In addition, it offers Super Esnaf, a location-based application for small business owners; Turkcell Smart Enablers, a mobile-based network that offers services for companies to know their customers; Turkcell Smart Map service; location based services; Turkcell Smart Education, an education platform; Mobile Signature, which enables mobile subscribers to sign on electronic documents and transactions; collocation, infrastructure, backup, and security services; Machine to Machine platform to manage devices; and mobile marketing services. Further, the company provides international roaming, and wholesale voice and data services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 15.7 million prepaid subscribers and 17. million postpaid subscribers; and approximately 1.9 million fixed line customers. The company covers 2.7 million homes with its fiber infrastructure. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is a subsidiary of Turkcell Holding A.S.