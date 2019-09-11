Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) and TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) Comparison side by side

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) and TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) are two firms in the Wireless Communications that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company 8 0.00 N/A 1.11 7.39 TIM Participacoes S.A. 15 0.00 N/A 1.32 12.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company and TIM Participacoes S.A. TIM Participacoes S.A. has higher revenue and earnings than Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than TIM Participacoes S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company 0.00% -56.3% -4.9% TIM Participacoes S.A. 0.00% 12.5% 7.4%

Volatility and Risk

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company has a 1 beta, while its volatility is 0.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TIM Participacoes S.A.’s 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor TIM Participacoes S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. TIM Participacoes S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company and TIM Participacoes S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company 0 0 1 3.00 TIM Participacoes S.A. 0 1 1 2.50

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company’s upside potential is 22.40% at a $10 average price target. Competitively the average price target of TIM Participacoes S.A. is $17.5, which is potential 22.98% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that TIM Participacoes S.A. seems more appealing than Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.8% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company shares and 15% of TIM Participacoes S.A. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 68% of TIM Participacoes S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company -2.39% -11.2% 2.64% -3.66% -6.74% 16.71% TIM Participacoes S.A. -1.18% 7.4% 8.87% -2.15% -3.6% 5.38%

For the past year Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company was more bullish than TIM Participacoes S.A.

Summary

TIM Participacoes S.A. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. The company operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and handsets. The company also provides system integration services and IT solutions. Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems has a partnership agreement with Nokia for joint development and deployment of NokiaÂ’s new technological solutions, as well as to promote new digital products and services of Mobile TeleSystems Group. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Moscow, Russia. Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems is a subsidiary of Sistema Finance S.A.

TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile, fixed, and long distance telephony; data transmission; and broadband services. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; and value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, multimedia messaging services, push-mail, video call, WAP downloads, Web browsing, business data solutions, mobile-learning services, wellness services, songs, ringback tones, applications, voicemail, conference calling, chats, and other content. The company also sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. In addition, it provides products for mobile banking, insurance, mobile payment, and mobile money; mobile, financial protection, and personal and residential accident insurance products; telecom micro rewards; and TIM Itaucard, a co-branded credit card. As of December 31, 2016, it served a subscriber base of 63.4 million clients; and had approximately 10.8 thousand points of sales, including 175 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 332 thousand points of sales for prepaid phone services, including supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers as alternative channels to access products and services in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Tele Celular Sul ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. and changed its name to TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. in August 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.