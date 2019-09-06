Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) and TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) Comparing side by side

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) and TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) are two firms in the Wireless Communications that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company 8 0.00 N/A 1.11 7.39 TIM Participacoes S.A. 15 0.00 N/A 1.32 12.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company and TIM Participacoes S.A. TIM Participacoes S.A. has higher revenue and earnings than Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than TIM Participacoes S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company 0.00% -56.3% -4.9% TIM Participacoes S.A. 0.00% 12.5% 7.4%

Risk and Volatility

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company’s volatility measures that it’s 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1 beta. TIM Participacoes S.A.’s 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor TIM Participacoes S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. TIM Participacoes S.A. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company and TIM Participacoes S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company 0 0 1 3.00 TIM Participacoes S.A. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is $10, with potential upside of 21.80%. Meanwhile, TIM Participacoes S.A.’s consensus target price is $17.5, while its potential upside is 20.86%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company seems more appealing than TIM Participacoes S.A.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company and TIM Participacoes S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.8% and 15%. Comparatively, 68% are TIM Participacoes S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company -2.39% -11.2% 2.64% -3.66% -6.74% 16.71% TIM Participacoes S.A. -1.18% 7.4% 8.87% -2.15% -3.6% 5.38%

For the past year Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company’s stock price has bigger growth than TIM Participacoes S.A.

Summary

TIM Participacoes S.A. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. The company operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and handsets. The company also provides system integration services and IT solutions. Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems has a partnership agreement with Nokia for joint development and deployment of NokiaÂ’s new technological solutions, as well as to promote new digital products and services of Mobile TeleSystems Group. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Moscow, Russia. Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems is a subsidiary of Sistema Finance S.A.

TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile, fixed, and long distance telephony; data transmission; and broadband services. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; and value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, multimedia messaging services, push-mail, video call, WAP downloads, Web browsing, business data solutions, mobile-learning services, wellness services, songs, ringback tones, applications, voicemail, conference calling, chats, and other content. The company also sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. In addition, it provides products for mobile banking, insurance, mobile payment, and mobile money; mobile, financial protection, and personal and residential accident insurance products; telecom micro rewards; and TIM Itaucard, a co-branded credit card. As of December 31, 2016, it served a subscriber base of 63.4 million clients; and had approximately 10.8 thousand points of sales, including 175 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 332 thousand points of sales for prepaid phone services, including supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers as alternative channels to access products and services in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Tele Celular Sul ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. and changed its name to TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. in August 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.