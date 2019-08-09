Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) and SK Telecom Co. Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) and SK Telecom Co. Ltd (NYSE:SKM) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Wireless Communications industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company 8 0.00 N/A 1.11 7.39 SK Telecom Co. Ltd 24 0.00 N/A 3.71 6.18

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. SK Telecom Co. Ltd seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is currently more expensive than SK Telecom Co. Ltd, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company 0.00% -56.3% -4.9% SK Telecom Co. Ltd 0.00% 12.8% 7%

Volatility and Risk

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1. SK Telecom Co. Ltd’s 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.34 beta.

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. Its rival SK Telecom Co. Ltd’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1 respectively. SK Telecom Co. Ltd has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company and SK Telecom Co. Ltd are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company 0 0 1 3.00 SK Telecom Co. Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company has a consensus price target of $10, and a 26.90% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company and SK Telecom Co. Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.8% and 11.4%. Competitively, 26.6% are SK Telecom Co. Ltd’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company -2.39% -11.2% 2.64% -3.66% -6.74% 16.71% SK Telecom Co. Ltd -3.86% -7.32% -2.76% -9.98% -6.15% -14.51%

For the past year Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company had bullish trend while SK Telecom Co. Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors SK Telecom Co. Ltd beats Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. The company operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and handsets. The company also provides system integration services and IT solutions. Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems has a partnership agreement with Nokia for joint development and deployment of NokiaÂ’s new technological solutions, as well as to promote new digital products and services of Mobile TeleSystems Group. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Moscow, Russia. Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems is a subsidiary of Sistema Finance S.A.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunications services in South Korea. It offers wireless voice transmission services; cellular global roaming services; and interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks. The company also provides wireless data communication services that allow subscribers to text, graphic, audio, and video messages; and wireless Internet services. In addition, it offers broadband Internet access; video-on-demand and Internet protocol TV services; and fixed-line telephone services, such as local, domestic long distance, international long distance, and voice over Internet protocol services. Further, the company provides business communications services, including leased line solutions, Internet data center solutions, and network solution services; engages in marketplace and O2O commerce businesses; manufactures and sells projection display devices, high-end audio devices, and intelligent agent machines; and offers a portal service under Nate brand name. As of December 31, 2015, it had 28.6 million wireless subscribers. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Deutsche Telekom AG, Huawei, AT&T, Nokia, Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies, and Samsung for the development and standardization of 5G. The company was formerly known as Korea Mobile Telecommunications Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SK Telecom Co., Ltd. in March 1997. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.