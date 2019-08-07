Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (MBT) and Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Comparing side by side

Since Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) and Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) are part of the Wireless Communications industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company 8 0.00 N/A 1.11 7.39 Partner Communications Company Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A 0.08 48.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Partner Communications Company Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Partner Communications Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company 0.00% -56.3% -4.9% Partner Communications Company Ltd. 0.00% 3.5% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1. From a competition point of view, Partner Communications Company Ltd. has a 1.17 beta which is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Partner Communications Company Ltd. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Partner Communications Company Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company and Partner Communications Company Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company 0 0 1 3.00 Partner Communications Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$10 is Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company’s average price target while its potential upside is 27.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company and Partner Communications Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 34.8% and 2.1% respectively. Competitively, Partner Communications Company Ltd. has 46.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company -2.39% -11.2% 2.64% -3.66% -6.74% 16.71% Partner Communications Company Ltd. -1.21% -2.86% -9.33% -3.65% -1.69% -13.56%

For the past year Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company has 16.71% stronger performance while Partner Communications Company Ltd. has -13.56% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company beats Partner Communications Company Ltd.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. The company operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and handsets. The company also provides system integration services and IT solutions. Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems has a partnership agreement with Nokia for joint development and deployment of NokiaÂ’s new technological solutions, as well as to promote new digital products and services of Mobile TeleSystems Group. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Moscow, Russia. Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems is a subsidiary of Sistema Finance S.A.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides cellular and fixed-line telecommunication services in Israel. The company operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. It offers cellular telephony services on 2G, 3G, and 4G networks; and basic services, including cellular voice services in Israel and abroad, text messaging services, and mobile broadband services, as well as a mobile application for information and purchasing. The company also provides content services, 4G TV video content, television and music applications, backup and synchronizing services, defense and security services, and services for small and medium-sized businesses; machine to machine connectivity solutions; and international roaming services. In addition, it offers Internet service provider (ISP) services, such as email accounts, Wi-Fi networking, anti-virus and site filtering, and infrastructure and ISP access services; network and data infrastructure services, information security solutions, integration solutions, business information storage, and data center and cloud services; international long distance telephony services; fixed-line transmission and data capacity services; and voice over broadband telephony services and primary rate interface services, as well as value added services. Further, the company sells cellular handsets, modems, tablets, laptops, and related accessories, as well as handset maintenance and spare parts; landline phones, routers, servers, smart boxes and related equipment, media streamers, Wi-Fi -only tablets, and other telecommunications equipment; and digital audio visual equipment, including televisions, digital cameras, games consoles, media streamers, digital watches, 3D glasses, smart TVs, and other related equipment. It offers its services and products through sales and service centers, and direct sales force, as well as through dealers and online. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.