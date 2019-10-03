Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) Shareholder Causeway Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake; As Chevron New (CVX) Market Value Rose, Holder Cypress Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $716,720

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 170,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.64% . The institutional investor held 6.16 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.39 million, down from 6.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 2.64M shares traded or 8.75% up from the average. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has declined 6.74% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 17/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS launched the first Gigabit Class LAA network in Eastern Europe in pursuit of 5G connectivity; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SEES 2018 DIVS AT ABOUT 52B RUBLES; 19/04/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS and MEDSI launch a platform for mobile telemedicine services; 20/03/2018 – MTS MBT.N : VTB CAPITAL LOWERS TO HOLD FROM BUY FOR DRS; 19/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS expects slight revenue growth in 2018; 07/03/2018 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS TO INCREASE STAKE IN OZON.RU: IFX; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q NUMBERS MAY NOT BE COMPARABLE WITH ESTS; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q ADJ OIBDA 45.2B RUBLES, EST. 44.40B; 21/03/2018 – Rosneft says agreement with Sistema fully implemented -RIA; 15/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS Placed Bonds Using Blockchain Technology

Cypress Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc sold 5,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 23,854 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, down from 29,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $112.29. About 9.48 million shares traded or 68.31% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AV) by 139,253 shares to 850,500 shares, valued at $35.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 17,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76M shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 14.85 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $292.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IYG) by 25,938 shares to 48,613 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

