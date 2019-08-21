Mobile Telesystems Pjsc Adr (MBT) Holder Thomas White International LTD Has Lifted Holding; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Increases Holding in Kb Financial Group (KB)

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc Adr (MBT) by 32.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 72,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.64% . The institutional investor held 292,588 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 220,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 2.37 million shares traded. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has declined 6.74% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 20/03/2018 – MTS MBT.N : VTB CAPITAL LOWERS TO HOLD FROM BUY FOR DRS; 15/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS Placed Bonds Using Blockchain Technology; 17/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS launched the first Gigabit Class LAA network in Eastern Europe in pursuit of 5G connectivity; 25/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING OF 35B RUB OF LOANS; 07/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS to spend $30 mln on Ozon stake increase; 19/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS expects slight revenue growth in 2018; 11/04/2018 – Russia’s MTS recommends 2017 dividend of 23.4 roubles per share; 21/03/2018 – Rosneft says agreement with Sistema fully implemented -RIA; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q REVENUE 107.9B RUBLES; 07/03/2018 MOBILE TELESYSTEMS TO INCREASE STAKE IN OZON.RU: IFX

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $32.69. About 126,961 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation by 2,007 shares to 3,093 shares, valued at $497,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd Adr (RYKKY) by 8,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,556 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).

More notable recent Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mobile TeleSystems: Financially Stable But Lacks Clarity On Its Listing Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mobile TeleSystems: Telecom Goes Conglomerate – Russia’s Deep-Value Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mobile TeleSystems Q4 And Full-Year Results: New Dividend Policy, New Troubles – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “INO, MBT and IGC among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01B and $495.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 5,105 shares to 200,440 shares, valued at $36.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 40,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.