Mobile Mini (MINI) to pay $0.28 on Aug 28, 2019; Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Shorts Lowered By 3.66%

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) had a decrease of 3.66% in short interest. VYGR’s SI was 1.18 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.66% from 1.23 million shares previously. With 242,900 avg volume, 5 days are for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s short sellers to cover VYGR’s short positions. The SI to Voyager Therapeutics Inc’s float is 5.16%. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $22.48. About 294,447 shares traded. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has risen 22.05% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.62% the S&P500. Some Historical VYGR News: 29/03/2018 – #CRISPR knock-in pig model of #Huntington’s offers advantages for testing new treatments; 09/03/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics: One-time Administrations of VY-AADC Well-Tolerated Now out to Three Years in Cohort 1; 11/05/2018 – Alliance Property Systems Drives Profits with Yardi Voyager Platform; 13/03/2018 – GRNET trials ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) and TIP’s Voyager white box solution; 11/05/2018 – Klas Telecom Announces VMware vSAN Support for Voyager Tactical Data Center (Voyager TDC); 09/05/2018 – Griffith Foods Expands Global Roll-out of Logility Voyager Solutions; Realizes Significant Service and Inventory Improvements; 09/03/2018 Voyager Therapeutics Announces Longer-Term Data from Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of VY-AADC for Advanced Parkinson’s Disease; 09/03/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics: Phase 2-3 Program That Remains on Track to Dose the First Patient Mid-2018; 13/03/2018 – Cumulus Networks Announces Early Access of Cumulus Linux for Voyager with ADVA; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voyager Therapeutics

Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) is expected to pay $0.28 on Aug 28, 2019. (NASDAQ:MINI) shareholders before Aug 13, 2019 will receive the $0.28 dividend. Mobile Mini Inc’s current price of $34.43 translates into 0.80% yield. Mobile Mini Inc’s dividend has Aug 14, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.43. About 330,175 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 25.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The company has market cap of $827.99 million. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain.

More notable recent Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Voyager Therapeutics Announces Management Updates Nasdaq:VYGR – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Voyager Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Voyager Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. It operates through three divisions: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.