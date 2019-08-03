Mobile Mini (MINI) Stock Value Declined While Daruma Capital Management Boosted by $1.08 Million Its Position; As Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Benin Management Has Lowered Position

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 91,437 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21M, down from 99,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 5.57 million shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 32,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The hedge fund held 685,306 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.26 million, up from 652,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $32.59. About 154,614 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold MINI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Finance reported 75,448 shares. American Group Inc Inc accumulated 33,607 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Retail Bank And owns 200 shares. 2,546 were accumulated by Fifth Third Commercial Bank. Tudor Et Al accumulated 0.02% or 15,345 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). 98 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Cornercap Counsel holds 0.14% or 29,060 shares. Northern Trust reported 1.89M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 9,703 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Wells Fargo And Company Mn, a California-based fund reported 30,586 shares. Daruma Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 2.65% or 685,306 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI).

Daruma Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $879.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3,981 shares to 16,987 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 54,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,628 shares, and cut its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hayek Kallen Inv Management has 27,397 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Profund Limited Liability Co has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Arbor Inv Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,132 shares. United Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.67% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 782,510 shares. Brandes Invest Partners Lp holds 315,323 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Stock Yards Savings Bank Commerce stated it has 62,518 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Co reported 145,000 shares. Boston Prtnrs accumulated 1.70 million shares or 0.28% of the stock. Oakworth Capital Incorporated reported 8,851 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Moreover, Front Barnett Limited Liability Co has 2.43% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 123,224 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks owns 471,330 shares. Brookstone Cap Management accumulated 20,466 shares. Aull & Monroe Invest Mgmt, Alabama-based fund reported 24,418 shares.