Mobile Mini (MINI) Stock Price Declined While Bislett Management Lifted Position; Texas Instrs (Put) (TXN) Holder Wolverine Asset Management Upped Its Stake by $4.54 Million as Stock Price Rose

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (Put) (TXN) by 19900% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 39,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.59M, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $129.24. About 2.97 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 42,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The institutional investor held 625,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.02M, up from 582,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.86. About 393,349 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0.26% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Kings Point Capital holds 0.01% or 557 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt stated it has 7,322 shares. Moreover, Gavea Investimentos Ltda has 0.66% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Valley Advisers holds 0.02% or 570 shares. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd accumulated 251,665 shares or 5.89% of the stock. Cleararc Capital Inc has 0.47% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 14,011 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,300 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na owns 10,298 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability reported 196,800 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Limited holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 35,933 shares. Willis Invest Counsel invested in 2.11% or 271,106 shares. Whittier has invested 0.25% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bancshares Of America De reported 23.91 million shares. Moreover, Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.49% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13,027 shares to 20,773 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) by 90,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,100 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

