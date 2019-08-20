Mobile Mini (MINI) Stake Has Upped by Sg Capital Management Llc; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Meritage Portfolio Management Has Cut Position

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management sold 4,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 251,824 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.70M, down from 256,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 10.81M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 119.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 288,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The hedge fund held 529,684 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98M, up from 241,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $30.21. About 148,265 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold MINI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Company holds 0% or 6,118 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 9,441 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Laurion Capital Management LP owns 6,328 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.03% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Millennium Management Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Kornitzer Capital Management Ks holds 0.01% or 12,500 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Llc holds 127,491 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel invested in 0.14% or 29,060 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0% or 285,718 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 7,098 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 62,471 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Assetmark reported 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Arizona State Retirement System reported 68,931 shares stake. New York-based Ingalls And Snyder Ltd has invested 0.01% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 98 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 1,957 shares to 36,136 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW).