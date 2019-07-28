Mobile Mini (MINI) Shareholder Sg Capital Management Raised Stake by $9.52 Million as Share Value Declined; United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) Holder Markston International Boosted Its Stake by $387,840 as Share Value Rose

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 119.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 288,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 529,684 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98M, up from 241,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $34.69. About 413,512 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 25.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M

Markston International Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (UTX) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,347 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74 million, up from 80,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, January 30. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 4,916 shares to 100,641 shares, valued at $18.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) by 10,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,956 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co. (The) (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 343,620 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Private Asset Mngmt reported 2.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 16,249 were accumulated by Rnc Lc. Franklin Resources reported 0.38% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Endowment Management LP holds 2,160 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mechanics Retail Bank Department accumulated 1.26% or 42,998 shares. St Germain D J accumulated 12,020 shares. Citigroup reported 865,157 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc reported 0% stake. The New York-based Adirondack Communication has invested 1.99% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc reported 0.14% stake. Freestone Limited Liability reported 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Raymond James & Associate reported 941,010 shares stake. Fifth Third Bancorp invested in 0.42% or 510,638 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold MINI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc invested in 853,228 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd owns 1,277 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Friess Associates Lc holds 0.85% or 340,528 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 6.52M shares in its portfolio. Prudential has 0% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Fmr invested in 79 shares. Pacific Investment Management owns 69,538 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. 685,306 are owned by Daruma Mgmt Lc. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.03% stake. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 30,073 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 52,089 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.14% or 29,060 shares in its portfolio.