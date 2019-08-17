Mobile Mini (MINI) Shareholder Sg Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $9.52 Million; As Facebook Cl A (FB) Stock Price Rose, Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Lifted by $611,876 Its Stake

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 119.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 288,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The hedge fund held 529,684 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98M, up from 241,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $30.15. About 455,832 shares traded or 5.87% up from the average. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI)

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 13.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 3,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 30,637 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, up from 26,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: A Source Close To Facebook On Diamond And Silk Controversy; 08/05/2018 – Social Capital CEO Says Consumers Partly At Fault For Facebook (Video); 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG TELLS CONGRESS FACEBOOK CANNOT STOP ALL UNLAWFUL ADS, IN RESPONSE TO QUESTIONS ON PAINKILLER ADS; 19/03/2018 – @jimcramer says continued bad headlines make Facebook seem “naive.”; 22/05/2018 – While it’s unlikely the Vice President of Social Good would be called upon for custodial services, Naomi Gleit’s apparent willingness is indicative of the mission-driven mentality that keeps Facebook executives from leaving, even amid months of scandal; 28/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Facebook revamps privacy tools as tighter EU rules draw near #fox5dc; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: The FTC is now probing Facebook’s use of personal data; 20/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Facebook Blowback Turns into a Storm; 28/03/2018 – Lindsey Hilsum: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles; 20/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 7,794 shares to 151,037 shares, valued at $12.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,483 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp Com (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Inc Ri holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,357 shares. Moreover, Hamel Assocs has 1.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Taconic Advisors Limited Partnership reported 2.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). British Columbia Mngmt accumulated 602,597 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Halsey Associate Ct reported 89,187 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 313,777 shares. Wright Invsts Inc accumulated 0.4% or 5,971 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv has invested 0.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mcf Advsrs Ltd Com owns 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,725 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York invested in 99,491 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability holds 0.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1.54M shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 40,070 are held by Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Ltd Liability Corporation. Mengis Management has invested 0.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).