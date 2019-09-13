Mobile Mini (MINI) Shareholder First Wilshire Securities Management Trimmed Its Stake; As Brown Forman (BF.B) Share Price Were Volatile, Shareholder Sigma Planning Has Upped Holding

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 49.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 6,253 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 18,815 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, up from 12,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $63.63. About 1.38M shares traded or 5.98% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BROWN-FORMAN SEES FY 2018 SPLIT-ADJUSTED SHR (NOT ADJ SHR) $1.43 TO $1.48; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 Million Debt Offering; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO Paul Varga to Retire; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Lawson Whiting to Succeed Vargas as CEO; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: New Organization to Be Led by Mike Keyes; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman FY18 EPS View Includes Negative Impact From Tax Reform of 3c, Negative Impact of 10c From 4Q Charity Creatio; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.B); 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 36,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The hedge fund held 116,462 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.54 million, down from 152,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 114,010 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 21,509 shares to 26,085 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 34,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,446 shares, and cut its stake in Roku Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold MINI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 41.80 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.04% or 67,924 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 83,744 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co stated it has 72,311 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0% stake. Susquehanna Intll Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Legal And General Group Public Ltd invested in 0% or 116,806 shares. Friess Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 39,343 shares. Riverbridge Prns Ltd Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.09 million shares. D E Shaw Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 14,573 shares. Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Next Fin Group invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Tru owns 0.07% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 76,300 shares.

Analysts await Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. MINI’s profit will be $23.33M for 17.69 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Mobile Mini, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.