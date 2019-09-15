Mobile Mini (MINI) Position Raised by Bislett Management Llc; Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Position Held by Tnb Financial

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 42,118 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The institutional investor held 625,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.02 million, up from 582,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.2. About 253,645 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 2,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 162,075 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.63M, up from 159,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 02/04/2018 – ESPN SAYS ITS DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SUBSCRIPTION STREAMING SERVICE ESPN+ WILL LAUNCH ON APRIL 12 FOR A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $4.99/MONTH; 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Cap has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). M&R Mngmt holds 2.96% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 93,696 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 98,490 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 30,251 shares. Benedict Fincl Advsr Inc owns 8,042 shares. Meeder Asset Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 39,006 shares. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Ltd Partnership accumulated 219,644 shares. Arrowstreet Lp holds 0% or 6,228 shares in its portfolio. 22,194 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland). Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cookson Peirce And owns 5,341 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ativo Capital Management Limited Liability Co has invested 1.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Utah Retirement has 330,595 shares. 63,000 are owned by Eulav Asset Management. Jolley Asset Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 35,787 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold MINI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 41.80 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Cim Invest Mangement holds 13,462 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 230,985 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Parkside Bank owns 124 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 2,546 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 405,491 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Jennison Assoc Limited Co reported 0.07% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested 0.04% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). The North Carolina-based Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 9,441 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 2,662 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com owns 98 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 7,469 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

