Mobile Mini (MINI) Position Boosted by Sg Capital Management Llc; Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Rose While Wedgewood Partners Trimmed Stake by $75.22 Million

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 119.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 288,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 529,684 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98M, up from 241,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $34.69. About 413,512 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 25.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 94.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,200 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 8.26 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Executives to Get Severance If They’re Fired After Sale; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $5.3 BLN VS $5.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Strategy for NXP Deal, Royalty Payments in Focus — Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – NXPI/QUALCOMM ARE SAID IN ONGOING MOFCOM REMEDY TALKS: DEALREP; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm ‘Currently Evaluating Potential Restructuring’ to Reduce FY18 Annual Effective Tax Rates; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Begins Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC. HAS BEGUN CUTTING JOBS AS PART OF THE CHIPMAKER’S PROMISE TO INVESTORS TO REDUCE COSTS BY $1 BILLION – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Qualcomm Shareholder T. Rowe Price Voted for Broadcom’s Board Slate – Bloomberg

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold MINI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 136,799 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Assetmark owns 0% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 886 shares. 44,132 are held by Comerica Natl Bank. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0% or 127,491 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 14,351 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Lc invested in 0% or 18,142 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Com accumulated 6,118 shares. 6,133 were accumulated by Weber Alan W. 1,006 were accumulated by Ftb Advsr Inc. First Trust Advisors Lp reported 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Laurion Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). State Street Corporation has 1.25M shares.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.06 million activity.