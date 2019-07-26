Mobile Mini (MINI) Market Value Declined While Sg Capital Management Has Lifted Holding; Getty Rlty New (GTY) Holder Chatham Capital Group Increased Its Stake by $576,544

Sg Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) by 119.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc bought 288,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 529,684 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.98M, up from 241,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mobile Mini Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 261,503 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 25.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q EPS 33c

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 51.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 18,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,787 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 34,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 39,734 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 30.12% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.85 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP GTY.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.68 TO $1.74; 17/04/2018 – GETTY REALTY – FUNDED DEAL THROUGH FUNDS AVAILABLE UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NET EARNINGS; 03/05/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Receives Investment Grade Long-Term Issuer Default Rating of BBB- with Stable Outlook from Fitch Ratings; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.68 to $1.74; 26/03/2018 – Getty Realty Lowers Interest Rates, Extends Maturities; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty Declares Dividend of 32c; 16/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Date for Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY AMENDS & RESTATES SR UNSECURED CREDIT PACT; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q Adj FFO/Share 42 Cents

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold MINI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 43.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 44.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Limited Liability invested in 197,859 shares. Ameriprise Inc has 258,533 shares. Charles Schwab Invest has invested 0.01% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Franklin holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 312,237 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 1,715 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund reported 43,600 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 7,098 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability owns 20,258 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 549,611 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 52,089 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Group Limited has 0% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 368 shares. 853,228 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 34,103 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 29,290 shares.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80M and $388.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 41,000 shares to 62,000 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,854 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold GTY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.51 million shares or 0.83% more from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 174,708 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 50,528 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 235 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 2.57M shares. American Gp reported 24,888 shares. Art Advsr Limited Company invested in 8,626 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Ls Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY). Legal And General Public Ltd Co reported 180,723 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 21,938 shares. Kbc Group Nv has 19,821 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Inc Md has 28,917 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Monarch Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 198,626 shares stake. Moreover, Nomura Asset Co has 0.01% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 20,410 shares. Chatham Capital holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 52,787 shares.