Mobile Mini (MINI) Holder Bernzott Capital Advisors Increased Its Position by $2.96 Million as Share Price Declined; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Lowered Its Cbiz (CBZ) Position by $535,021

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cbiz Inc. (CBZ) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 28,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 3.28M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.29 million, down from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cbiz Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 240,964 shares traded or 3.67% up from the average. CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has risen 6.23% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 03/04/2018 – CBIZ Acquires lnR Advisory Services, LLC; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – IN 2018 EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH IN FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WITHIN A RANGE OF 13% TO 17% OVER $0.92 REPORTED FOR 2017; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC SAYS ON APRIL 3, ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 28, 2014 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – COMPANY EXPECTS GROWTH IN TOTAL REVENUE WITHIN A RANGE OF 5% TO 8% IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Rev $266.1M; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 CBIZ at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ Sees FY Rev Growth 5%-8; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ – IN 2018, ADJUSTED FOR IMPACT OF TAX REFORM ACT,EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH WITHIN RANGE OF 20% TO 24% OVER ADJUSTED $0.87 REPORTED FOR 2017

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Mobile Mini (MINI) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 98,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.32% . The institutional investor held 712,003 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.67M, up from 613,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Mobile Mini for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 417,437 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI)

More notable recent Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s Product Refresh: Top 3 Reasons To Be Bullish – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis â€“ Short-Term Strength Over 7551.00, Weakness Under 7536.25 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis â€“ In Position to Post Potentially Bullish Closing Price Reversal Bottom – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WillScot, Mobile Mini rise on report of buyout offer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Itâ€™s Finally Time to Consider Buying Canopy Growth Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold MINI shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 41.80 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb invested 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 2,546 shares. 150,281 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Walthausen And Limited accumulated 0.74% or 183,820 shares. Commerce Savings Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has invested 0.3% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Company has 1,617 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 98 shares stake. Ls Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 3,527 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & holds 0.01% or 254,350 shares. First Wilshire Secs Mgmt owns 116,462 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks accumulated 12,500 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 15,403 shares stake. Parametric Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 122,231 shares.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $830.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,514 shares to 297,138 shares, valued at $16.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold CBZ shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 47.52 million shares or 0.23% more from 47.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). P2 Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 2.69M shares. Blackrock reported 3.64M shares stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 0% or 57,224 shares. First Manhattan Communication reported 1.14M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company reported 26,974 shares. Renaissance Lc owns 848,226 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) or 17,260 shares. 1,679 are owned by Macquarie Group. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 0% in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ). Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability accumulated 1.01 million shares. Northern Trust accumulated 0.01% or 1.14 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 75,898 shares.

More notable recent CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CBIZ, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Frontier Communications, Digi International, OSI, Mercury General, Ciner Resources LP, and CBIZ â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019. More interesting news about CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CBIZ Acquires Registered Investment Advisor Gavion, LLC – PRNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “CBIZ Inc (CBZ) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 25, 2019.