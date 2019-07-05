Mobile Mini (MINI) Holder Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding by $5.68 Million as Stock Value Declined; Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Cut Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $518,315 as Stock Price Rose

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 19.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 8,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,831 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 44,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.41B market cap company. It closed at $58.13 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 18/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Mobile Mini (MINI) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 172,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 613,312 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.82 million, up from 441,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Mobile Mini for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 129,118 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 25.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 12.11 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Multifactor Intl by 76,349 shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $56.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 22,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW).

