Mobile Mini Inc. (MINI)’s Financial Results Comparing With UFP Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Both Mobile Mini Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) and UFP Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) are each other’s competitor in the Packaging & Containers industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Mini Inc. 34 2.31 N/A -0.12 0.00 UFP Technologies Inc. 37 1.61 N/A 2.18 19.96

Table 1 demonstrates Mobile Mini Inc. and UFP Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mobile Mini Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) and UFP Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Mini Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.2% UFP Technologies Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 8.5%

Volatility & Risk

Mobile Mini Inc.’s 1.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 61.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, UFP Technologies Inc. has beta of 0.55 which is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of Mobile Mini Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.2% of UFP Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.6% of Mobile Mini Inc. shares. Comparatively, 9.2% are UFP Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mobile Mini Inc. -1.54% 12.01% -6.32% -7.69% -18.56% 6.96% UFP Technologies Inc. 3.74% 5.55% 19.74% 33.13% 35.28% 45.01%

For the past year Mobile Mini Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than UFP Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors UFP Technologies Inc. beats Mobile Mini Inc.

Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of retail and manufacturing, inventory, construction materials and equipment, documents and records, and other goods. The company also provides a range of specialty containment equipment and services comprising steel tanks, stainless steel tank trailers, and pumps and filtration equipment, as well as roll-off, vacuum, and dewatering boxes. In addition, it offers specialty containment services consisting of transportation of containers for waste management; provision of waste management oversight and services; system design, including the assessment of pumping, filtration, and temporary storage needs; and field services to install and connect customer containment equipment. The company primarily leases its specialty containment equipment and services for chemical, refinery, oil and natural gas drilling, mining, and environmental service customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of approximately 211,300 portable storage containers and office units in 125 locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada; and specialty containment rental fleet of approximately 12,100 units in 19 locations and 14 combined locations in the United States. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials and provides solutions to medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, aerospace, and defense markets in the United States. It offers medical device components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic padding, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration, high-temperature insulation, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products. The company also provides wine shipping solutions made from molded fiber under the Wine Packs brand name; tube and pipe insulation for clean room environments under the T-Tubes brand; pharmaceutical bag protection system under the BioShell brand name; sanitary solution for nail care services under the Pro-Sticks brand; medical device pouch for protecting small instruments and tools under the FlexShield brand name; and multi-purpose cleaning eraser under the Erasables brand, as well as various products under the Spot Eraser, Tri-Covers, Design Nail, and Mambo names. In addition, it designs, manufactures, and markets various packaging solutions primarily using polyethylene, polyurethane, cross-linked polyethylene foams, and rigid plastics to original equipment and component manufacturers. The company markets and sells its products through direct regional sales force, and independent manufacturer representatives. UFP Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.