Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI) Trades at $36.26 After Triangle; Wunderlich Securities Lifted By $364,837 Its B. Riley Wealth Management (PFLT) Position

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.89, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold PFLT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 7.70 million shares or 4.96% less from 8.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 674 shares. Confluence Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 173,293 shares. Ancora Ltd Co holds 50,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial has 0.01% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Fincl Architects Inc holds 0.02% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Delaware holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 107,293 shares. Fmr Limited Co owns 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 1 shares. Next Grp accumulated 0.01% or 8,681 shares. Muzinich & holds 1.16% or 483,075 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Freestone Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% or 85,045 shares in its portfolio. Polar Capital Llp holds 0.07% or 716,590 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated accumulated 991 shares or 0% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 32,190 shares. Corbyn Mgmt Md holds 0.85% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 208,296 shares.

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (QQEW) stake by 6,343 shares to 7,032 valued at $469,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (IWY) stake by 12,062 shares and now owns 47,071 shares. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was reduced too.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $898,547 activity. Shares for $84,666 were bought by PENN ARTHUR H. KATZ SAMUEL L bought 25,000 shares worth $285,408. 8,200 shares valued at $98,817 were bought by Efrat Aviv on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Mobile Mini, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 41.80 million shares or 3.78% less from 43.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Finance Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 203 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 116,806 shares. Zacks owns 37,421 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 38,777 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv has invested 0.01% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Wells Fargo & Company Mn has invested 0% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Cim Investment Mangement holds 13,462 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Principal Group Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% of its portfolio in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) for 72,311 shares. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks has invested 0.01% in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability has 15,012 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 102,839 shares. Franklin Resource reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI).

Analysts await Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. MINI’s profit will be $22.35M for 18.13 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Mobile Mini, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.95% EPS growth.