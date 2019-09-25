Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI) Trades at $34.24 After Triangle; 5 Bullish Analysts Covering Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Among 5 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $309.80’s average target is 9.49% above currents $282.96 stock price. Thermo Fisher Scientific had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 16 by Needham. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by Needham. Robert W. Baird maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. Argus Research maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. BTIG Research maintained the shares of TMO in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. See Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.77% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $282.96. About 590,917 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Plc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2.44M shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.34% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Generation Investment Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.27 million shares. Glenview Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.47% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Com accumulated 52,434 shares. Security Bancorporation Of So Dak holds 4.38% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 12,650 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Guardian Capital L P, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3,650 shares. Overbrook has invested 0.07% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,085 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Invesco has invested 0.15% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Fmr Limited Com owns 0.43% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 12.45M shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc stated it has 8,536 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id owns 56,790 shares. 25,005 were reported by Deltec Asset Management Lc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $113.32 billion. The Company’s Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. It has a 32.31 P/E ratio. The Company’s Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories.