Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI) EPS Estimated At $0.50; D-E Shaw & Company Has Decreased Its Cincinnati Finl (Put) (CINF) Stake

Analysts expect Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) to report $0.50 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 19.05% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. MINI’s profit would be $22.35M giving it 18.13 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, Mobile Mini, Inc.’s analysts see 21.95% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 416,466 shares traded. Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) has declined 18.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MINI News: 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – Mobile Mini 1Q Rev $140.7M; 13/03/2018 – Mobile Mini at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC – EXPECT TO SEE STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH AND EXPANDED MARGINS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018; 06/03/2018 Mobile Mini Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI SEES STRONG YEAR-OVER-YEAR TOP LINE GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI 1Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $133.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mobile Mini Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MINI); 20/04/2018 – MOBILE MINI INC MINI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.25/SHR

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased Cincinnati Finl Corp (Put) (CINF) stake by 77.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 83,041 shares as Cincinnati Finl Corp (Put) (CINF)’s stock rose 12.72%. The D-E Shaw & Company Inc holds 24,000 shares with $2.49 million value, down from 107,041 last quarter. Cincinnati Finl Corp (Put) now has $18.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 417,445 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.03 million for 35.77 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased Netease Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:NTES) stake by 25,800 shares to 39,000 valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) stake by 19,351 shares and now owns 90,717 shares. Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial Corporation – Common Stock (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cincinnati Financial Corporation – Common Stock has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $110’s average target is -2.67% below currents $113.02 stock price. Cincinnati Financial Corporation – Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform”. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 24 by M Partners.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% or 5,777 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability reported 73 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas accumulated 4,957 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Captrust Finance Advsr, North Carolina-based fund reported 5,305 shares. Town Country Bancshares Tru Dba First Bankers Tru stated it has 0.69% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Parthenon Ltd Llc holds 3,533 shares. 17,628 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Management. Signaturefd Ltd invested in 0% or 246 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 56,330 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group holds 0% or 31,778 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 661,077 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Andra Ap holds 68,000 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $19,965 activity. $19,965 worth of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) was bought by Debbink Dirk J on Friday, August 16.

