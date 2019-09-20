Mobile Mini Inc. (MINI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Mobile Mini Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Packaging & Containers companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mobile Mini Inc. has 93.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 79.84% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Mobile Mini Inc. has 1.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.37% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Mobile Mini Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Mini Inc. 0.00% -0.60% -0.20% Industry Average 10.98% 20.06% 6.16%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Mobile Mini Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Mini Inc. N/A 33 0.00 Industry Average 266.10M 2.42B 22.17

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Mobile Mini Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile Mini Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.17 1.70 1.09 2.41

$38 is the consensus price target of Mobile Mini Inc., with a potential upside of 13.60%. The peers have a potential upside of 22.66%. Mobile Mini Inc.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mobile Mini Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mobile Mini Inc. -1.54% 12.01% -6.32% -7.69% -18.56% 6.96% Industry Average 6.00% 6.86% 14.01% 35.81% 27.96% 42.12%

For the past year Mobile Mini Inc. has weaker performance than Mobile Mini Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.61 shows that Mobile Mini Inc. is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Mobile Mini Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.53% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Mobile Mini Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Mobile Mini Inc.’s rivals beat Mobile Mini Inc.

Mobile Mini, Inc. provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of retail and manufacturing, inventory, construction materials and equipment, documents and records, and other goods. The company also provides a range of specialty containment equipment and services comprising steel tanks, stainless steel tank trailers, and pumps and filtration equipment, as well as roll-off, vacuum, and dewatering boxes. In addition, it offers specialty containment services consisting of transportation of containers for waste management; provision of waste management oversight and services; system design, including the assessment of pumping, filtration, and temporary storage needs; and field services to install and connect customer containment equipment. The company primarily leases its specialty containment equipment and services for chemical, refinery, oil and natural gas drilling, mining, and environmental service customers. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of approximately 211,300 portable storage containers and office units in 125 locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada; and specialty containment rental fleet of approximately 12,100 units in 19 locations and 14 combined locations in the United States. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.