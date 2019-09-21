Moab Capital Partners Upped Stake in Celestica (CLS); Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Eagle Asset Management Increased Position

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 40,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $152.62 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88 million shares traded or 83.93% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/05/2018 – HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC BOWL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 250P FROM 230P; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Prysmian, Exits Sysmex; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 16/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner: Messaging Platform LINE Partners With ICON, #Coinbase Announces Suite Aimed At Investors And JP Morgan Co-President Talks #Crypto; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project; 10/04/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP BKH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN TO DOUBLE RESEARCH COVERAGE OF CHINA-LISTED COMPANIES; 30/03/2018 – JPMorgan $8 Billion Jury Loss to Widow Faces Massive Reduction

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 427.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 319,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The hedge fund held 394,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69 million, up from 74,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $936.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.29. About 196,139 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $307.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 160,474 shares to 36,463 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 686,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771,309 shares, and cut its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingevity Corp by 5,205 shares to 194,006 shares, valued at $20.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 21,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,325 shares, and cut its stake in Team Inc (NYSE:TISI).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

