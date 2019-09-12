Moab Capital Partners Upped Rci Hospitality Hldgs (RICK) Holding; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Position Maintained by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Rci Hospitality Hldgs Inc (RICK) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 56,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.05% . The hedge fund held 253,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44 million, up from 196,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Rci Hospitality Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.82. About 38,570 shares traded. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) has declined 47.99% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RICK News: 07/03/2018 – RCI Hospitality 1Q EPS $1.47; 25/05/2018 – A Chat With Rick Langan, CEO Of RCI Hospitality; 19/03/2018 – RCI Presenting at Sidoti Conference March 29, 2018, Holding Meet Management at Rick’s New York; 10/04/2018 – RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC – ACTIVELY MARKETING CLUB ONYX DALLAS PROPERTY; 07/03/2018 – RCI Hospitality 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 03/05/2018 – RCI to Report 2Q18 Results & Hold Conference Call Thursday, May 10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – RCI Hospitality 2Q EPS 48c; 07/03/2018 – RCI Files 10-Q and Reports Continued Strong Core 1Q18 Results; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 87.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 188,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 402,908 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.41M, up from 214,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $133.82. About 2.80M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 51,360 shares to 98,179 shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4,579 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,845 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 46,078 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Llc accumulated 5,365 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.06% or 56,666 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 2.25% or 58,732 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has 24,539 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr invested in 46,614 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.11% or 173,466 shares in its portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 28,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Brinker Capital Incorporated accumulated 42,146 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Citigroup has 0.13% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 1.27 million shares. Eagle Asset Incorporated reported 6,665 shares. Spears Abacus Limited Liability Company has 5,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability owns 17,548 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt holds 2.04% or 42,343 shares in its portfolio.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $307.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 686,348 shares to 771,309 shares, valued at $51.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp New by 160,474 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,463 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold RICK shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.41 million shares or 3.58% less from 4.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio owns 23,900 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) for 547,474 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc owns 21,224 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 58,729 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 12,398 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns owns 797 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited invested 0% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). 7,272 are owned by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. 48 were reported by Cwm Ltd Liability Com. First Tru Advsrs LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Group accumulated 5,751 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc invested 0% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). The New York-based Jefferies Grp Ltd has invested 0% in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK). Prudential Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK).

