Moab Capital Partners Upped Celgene (CELG) Stake by $2.06 Million as Market Value Declined; Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) Shareholder South State Decreased Its Holding by $777,650 as Shares Declined

South State Corp decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (GPC) by 79.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 7,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 1,906 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $198,000, down from 9,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $98.05. About 597,124 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE CALLED ESSENDANT, & BE LED BY ESSENDANT PRESIDENT AND CEO RIC PHILLIPS, AND JANET ZELENKA WILL SERVE AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO WILL HAVE 3 ESSENDANT-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, 4 GENUINE PARTS-APPOINTED DIRECTORS, AND 4 DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY MUTUAL AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 16/05/2018 – Staples Reviewed Genuine Parts Deal And Sent Another Letter to Essendant April 29; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 31.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 22,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 92,519 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.55M, up from 70,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $98.41. About 2.53 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $BLUE $CELG BCMA CAR-T focus likely on the 2 deaths; 24/05/2018 – MOODY’S: CELGENE’S ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE CREDIT NEGATIVE; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Denali Capital CLO XII, Ltd./LLC Refinancing Notes; Publishes New Issue Report; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE REPORTS ADDED $3B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION & PLANS T; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 19/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap accumulated 0.01% or 79,023 shares. Hanson & Doremus invested in 0.01% or 494 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,910 shares. Amer Gp stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 109,527 are held by Mcrae Cap Mgmt. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc reported 1.03% stake. Ims Mngmt invested in 0.46% or 6,695 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 22,244 shares. Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 287 shares. Laurion Cap Management Lp holds 818,104 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd has invested 0.36% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Gladius Capital Mgmt Lp stated it has 67 shares. Utah Retirement holds 132,973 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. New York-based Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Us National Bank De holds 830,137 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $307.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 160,474 shares to 36,463 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 686,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 771,309 shares, and cut its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74M for 16.68 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.