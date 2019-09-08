Moab Capital Partners Trimmed Star Group LP (SGU) Stake by $477,558; Shareholder Renaissance Investment Group Has Increased Intl Business Machines I (IBM) Position

Renaissance Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (IBM) by 37.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 9,165 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Corp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.58M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 53,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The hedge fund held 2.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.72 million, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.33. About 30,866 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has risen 1.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGU News: 06/03/2018 S&PGRBulletin: Star Group Rtgs Unaffected By Acquisition Plan; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 02/05/2018 – Star Group 2Q Net $54.8M; 17/04/2018 – STAR GROUP LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 TO $0.1175 PER UNIT FROM $0.1100 PER UNIT; 17/04/2018 – Star Group, L.P. Increases Quarterly Distribution to 11.75 Cents per Unit; 19/04/2018 – DJ Star Group LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGU)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Natl Pension reported 0.49% stake. 20,128 were accumulated by Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Dc. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 71.95M shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Golub Group Inc Lc owns 13,851 shares. Aviance Ltd accumulated 0.11% or 2,838 shares. Capital Fin Advisers Lc holds 0.32% or 317,957 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prns Ltd has 30,334 shares. Peninsula Asset Management Inc reported 11,985 shares. Philadelphia Company reported 0.17% stake. South Texas Money Mngmt invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Birinyi Assoc Inc owns 2,912 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 38,905 shares. Bbr Partners Llc stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First National Bank stated it has 9,122 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold SGU shares while 15 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 16.93 million shares or 2.21% less from 17.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Fincl accumulated 902 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). First Manhattan Commerce stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Renaissance reported 0.01% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). Doliver LP has 0.04% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 10,000 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0% invested in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). 1.40M are owned by Brown Advisory Inc. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 0.01% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). M&R Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 23 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd invested in 0.01% or 13,546 shares. Cove Street Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 248,375 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) for 152,399 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). New York-based Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU). 23,189 were accumulated by Invesco Ltd.

