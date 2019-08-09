Moab Capital Partners Trimmed Its Radnet (RDNT) Holding by $13.11 Million; Shareholder Fir Tree Has Increased Navient (NAVI) Position

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 159.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 640,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08 million, up from 402,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 2.58M shares traded or 43.60% up from the average. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 04/04/2018 – Navient Comments on 13D Filing From Canyon Capital Advisers; 23/04/2018 – Community runners join with Team Navient to support local fire department; 01/05/2018 – Navient Foundation supports Indiana food banks; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS NAVIENT’S Ba3 SR UNSECURED DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Navient Corporation’s IDR at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – First Data and Navient Announce Agreement on Student Loan Technology; 04/04/2018 – NAVIENT STATEMENT ON SCHEDULE 13D FILING BY CANYON CAPITAL; 04/04/2018 – CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS SAYS ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH NAVIENT’S BOARD REGARDING STRATEGY, STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS, AMONG OTHERS; 16/04/2018 – Pioneer Credit Recovery employees and their families join Family Reading Night; 16/05/2018 – Navient: Proposal Reflects ‘Fundamental Misunderstanding of the Real Drivers of Student Loan Concerns’

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 1.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 2.28 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.25M, down from 3.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $713.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 335,339 shares traded or 35.65% up from the average. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE $945 MLN – $970 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Senvest Management LLC Exits Position in RadNet; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Rev $945M-$970M; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes the Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator in the Greater Fresno, California Area with the Acquisition of Five Imag; 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes The Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator In The Greater Fresno, California Area With The Acquisition Of Five Imaging Centers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold NAVI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 217.90 million shares or 5.28% less from 230.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advisors Lp holds 761,687 shares. 28,429 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 283,275 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Eqis Capital Mngmt, California-based fund reported 54,098 shares. The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.19% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Bogle Investment Limited Partnership De has 75,771 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Management owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc reported 0% stake. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.05% or 200,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Signaturefd Lc has 0% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0% or 90,000 shares in its portfolio. 219 were accumulated by Shelton Cap Mngmt. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 12,261 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 45,993 shares.

