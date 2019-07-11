Moab Capital Partners Trimmed Its Capital Southwest (CSWC) Position by $1.65 Million; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Shareholder Ftb Advisors Upped Its Holding by $3.78 Million as Share Price Rose

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (CSWC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 78,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 977,124 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.56 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Capital Southwest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.92. About 84,400 shares traded or 26.72% up from the average. Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) has risen 36.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CSWC News: 16/04/2018 Capital Southwest Increases Credit Facility to $200 Million; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Board Policy on Capitalization; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – ON MAY 11 ENTERED INCREMENTAL ASSUMPTION AGREEMENT RELATING TO SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUG 30, 2016; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Announces Bd Policy on Capitalization; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST SAYS BOARD OKS MODIFIED ASSET COVERAGE RULES; 14/05/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST – INCREMENTAL AGREEMENT INCREASES TOTAL COMMITMENTS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY $10 MLN FROM $200 MLN TO $210 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – CAPITAL SOUTHWEST CORP – ANNOUNCED AN EXPANSION TO ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $180 MLN TO $200 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Required Minimum Asset Coverage Ratio Applicable to Company Will Be Decreased to 150% From 200%; 24/04/2018 – Capital Southwest Supports Gauge Capital’s Majority Recapitalization of American Nuts

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 166.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 42,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,671 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07M, up from 25,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $94.22. About 1.40 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 18/04/2018 – China will review Qualcomm-NXP deal in a fair manner -commerce ministry; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm is waiting on approval for Chinese regulators to merge with Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 28/03/2018 – NXP and AliOS Partner for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 26/05/2018 – China Likely to Approve Qualcomm’s Planned Acquisition of NXP Semiconductors in the Next Few Days; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25; 19/03/2018 – GOOGLE PAY ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF MOBILE TICKETS FOR LAS VEGAS MONORAIL, POWERED BY NXP’S MIFARE TECHNOLOGY; 14/03/2018 – NXP and Kumbaya Collaborate to Connect the Last Billion; 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX) by 2,478 shares to 31,571 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L3 Technologies Inc Com by 2,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,811 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fd Inc Ftse All (VEU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.98, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold CSWC shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 7.45 million shares or 6.43% less from 7.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% or 1,023 shares. New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Benjamin F Edwards reported 25 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Moreover, Arrowstreet LP has 0.01% invested in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 39,728 shares or 0% of the stock. Greenwich Investment has invested 0.36% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0% in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC). 28,794 were reported by Cambridge Rech Advisors Inc. Geode Management Limited Liability Co has 11,586 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Lc reported 14,059 shares. Hilltop Hldgs holds 61,100 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Analysts await Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 41.38% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.29 per share. CSWC’s profit will be $7.25M for 12.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Capital Southwest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

