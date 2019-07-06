Moab Capital Partners Stake in Red Hat (RHT) Raised as Stock Price Rose; Marshall Wace Llp Has Lowered Stake in Natl Presto Inds (NPK) by $926,208 as Share Price Declined

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Natl Presto Inds (NPK) by 68.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 8,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3,981 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 12,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Natl Presto Inds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $668.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $95.58. About 93,490 shares traded or 14.12% up from the average. National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) has risen 3.92% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NPK News: 21/04/2018 DJ National Presto Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPK); 23/04/2018 – NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES SAYS ON APRIL 19, UNIT RECEIVED A SUBCONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF WARHEAD FOR SMALL DIAMETER BOMB PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES INC – THE AWARD IN COMBINATION WITH OTHER RECENT SUBCONTRACTS REPRESENTS A TOTAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $187.71. About 1.08 million shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wintrust Finl (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 155,104 shares to 213,491 shares, valued at $14.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Manchester Uni (NYSE:MANU) by 61,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Union (NYSE:WU).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $10,782 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 11 investors sold NPK shares while 38 reduced holdings. only 18 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 0.87% less from 4.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Advsr reported 150 shares stake. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK). Gabelli Funds Ltd Co accumulated 27,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK). Marietta Investment Ltd Company has 0.19% invested in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) for 5,437 shares. Element Mgmt Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership accumulated 8,170 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Net Limited Company invested in 1,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 1,790 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) for 3,843 shares. 9,703 were accumulated by Ajo Limited Partnership. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK). Hsbc Plc has 0% invested in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) for 2,569 shares.

