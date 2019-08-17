Moab Capital Partners Raised Position in Red Hat (RHT); Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Lowered Its Holding in Dr Horton (DHI) as Share Value Rose

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 28/03/2018 – Nexenta Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform Certification; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Dr Horton Inc (DHI) by 97.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 17,894 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 435 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 18,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Dr Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 2.72M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $421.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 457,656 shares to 74,817 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 78,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 977,124 shares, and cut its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd Company (Trc) holds 0.05% or 4,553 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Management Limited reported 0.17% stake. 668 are held by San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca). Pinnacle Associate Limited accumulated 1,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.1% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Boltwood Cap Mngmt accumulated 7,330 shares. Lord Abbett And Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Charter Trust accumulated 0.03% or 1,390 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt stated it has 43,798 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Rampart Investment Management Company Ltd Llc reported 0.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 4,132 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.1% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Quantres Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.46% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Oak Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 150,029 shares.

