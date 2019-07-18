Moab Capital Partners Raised Its Red Hat (RHT) Holding by $6.59 Million; Share Value Rose; Jolley Asset Management Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.64. About 7.19M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “It’s done! IBM buys Red Hat; Whitehurst says ‘Red Hat is still Red Hat’ – Triangle Business Journal” on July 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Real Millionaires of Red Hat: Who made what after sale to IBM – Triad Business Journal” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Red Hat’s Q1 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Red Hat Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on March 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Red Hat Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port owns 599,839 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.56% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 312,378 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Arizona-based fund reported 92 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited owns 4,304 shares. Blair William Company Il accumulated 787,606 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Sei Invs Co stated it has 0.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Swedbank holds 0.3% or 344,458 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt, California-based fund reported 262 shares. Natl Registered Inv Advisor reported 4,935 shares. Myriad Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.21% or 73,657 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 609 shares.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $421.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 457,656 shares to 74,817 shares, valued at $632,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everi Hldgs Inc by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,750 shares, and cut its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd reported 607,479 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Moreover, Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus has 0.24% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Shikiar Asset Management invested in 2.06% or 90,970 shares. Stewart & Patten Lc stated it has 2.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Covington Invest invested 2.3% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ontario – Canada-based Cidel Asset Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,730 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Riverbridge Prns holds 0.08% or 72,079 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company has 0.27% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cap Counsel Llc has 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 17,797 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd holds 101,624 shares. Cambridge Com stated it has 1.88% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nordea Investment Management Ab has invested 2.15% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Clear Harbor Asset Lc reported 7,826 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon reported 90.60M shares or 1.37% of all its holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.21 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.