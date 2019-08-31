Moab Capital Partners Position in Celestica (CLS) Has Decreased by $3.66 Million; Fedex (FDX) Holder Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Lifted Its Holding

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 6,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 69,904 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.68M, up from 63,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 1.10M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx Office Expands, Will Add 500 New Locations in Walmart Stores Nationwide; 19/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF FEDEX RETURNS TECHNOLOGY; 14/03/2018 – Tennessee DOL: Haslam, Smith Announce Fedex To Make Major Capital Investment in the Corporation’s Memphis Hub; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Correct: FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES INTEGRATION OF FEDEX/TNT SALES FORCES YR EARLY IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – KOIN News: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from Austin to; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas, seen linked to others; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: Not Associated in Any Way With TRC Capital; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 85.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 457,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The hedge fund held 74,817 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $632,000, down from 532,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $805.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.47. About 95,603 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 15/05/2018 – Lakewood Capital Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Celestica; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Lincoln International represents RFE Investments Partners in the sale of Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. to Celestica, Inc

More notable recent Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Celestica: Down But Not Out – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Donald Smith Drills Into Miners, Oil in 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MRI Interventions Reports 58% Increase in 2019 Second Quarter Revenue – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Celestica Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Toronto Stock Exchange:CLS – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Celestica Inc. (CLS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Analysts await Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, down 283.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Celestica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% negative EPS growth.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Mun Mngd (NYSE:GBAB) by 21,792 shares to 4,865 shares, valued at $110,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FNCL) by 41,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,293 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trump Orders Postal Carriers To Search, Refuse All Deliveries Of Fentanyl From China – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares A Year Ago Have A 38% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FedEx Put Options Active After Amazon Breakup – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Another Day, Another FedEx-Amazon Divorce – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

