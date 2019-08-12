Moab Capital Partners Lowered Radnet (RDNT) Stake by $13.11 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Pcm Com (PCMI) Market Value Rose, Perritt Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $3.04 Million

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 1.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 2.28 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.25M, down from 3.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $751.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.33% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $15.01. About 201,404 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes the Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator in the Greater Fresno, California Area with the Acquisition of Five Imag; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M; 14/05/2018 – Senvest Management LLC Exits Position in RadNet; 08/03/2018 – RadNet Sees FY Rev $950M-$975M; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc Com (PCMI) by 33.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 84,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% . The institutional investor held 164,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, down from 248,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pcm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 216,682 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 65.46% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 07/03/2018 – PCM Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 09/04/2018 – Paradigm Capital Management Exits Position in PCM; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – PCM Named Most Valuable National Solutions Provider by ESET; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose Cytarabine; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR VIEW $2.00 TO $2.10; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tecnoglass Inc Shs (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 81,527 shares to 221,279 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

