Moab Capital Partners Lowered Its Viad (VVI) Holding by $3.09 Million as Share Value Rose; Holowesko Partners LTD Decreased Its Position in Sealed Air New (SEE) as Stock Price Declined

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (SEE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd sold 101,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.79 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.41 million, down from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.85. About 1.51 million shares traded or 22.16% up from the average. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.85% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 23/05/2018 – Sealed Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.45 TO $2.55; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sealed Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEE); 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.46, REV VIEW $4.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $205M; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 55,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.05M, down from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $64.67. About 63,712 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 17/05/2018 – Viad Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 16/03/2018 Viad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Viad Corp Delivers as Expected for First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.1% Position in Viad; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY REVENUE $ 277.4 MLN VS $ 325.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINE PRIMARILY REFLECTS NEGATIVE SHOW ROTATION; 26/04/2018 – VIAD 1Q REV. $277.4M, EST. $277.0M (2 EST.)

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 275,000 shares to 2.32 million shares, valued at $132.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, down 1.74% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.72 per share. VVI’s profit will be $34.34M for 9.57 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Viad Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.36% EPS growth.

