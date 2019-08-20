Moab Capital Partners Increases Position in Red Hat (RHT); Aquiline Capital Partners Lowered Holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) as Market Value Rose

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aquiline Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc sold 19,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 2.22M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.28M, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aquiline Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $53.17. About 375,115 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – PINNACLE FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.10; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial

Analysts await Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.21 per share. PNFP’s profit will be $102.36 million for 9.99 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.34% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.31 million activity.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 16,855 shares. First Republic Investment Management holds 0% or 6,917 shares in its portfolio. 3,755 were accumulated by Palisades Hudson Asset Lp. Alps Advsrs Inc invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Aurora Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 23,993 shares. Stifel Finance has 16,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsr holds 0.38% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) or 26,112 shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 4,215 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 34,209 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower Limited Com has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Sterling Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) or 50,191 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp owns 32,864 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Management owns 10,578 shares. Moreover, Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.06% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 214,172 shares. 14,801 are held by Aperio Group Inc Lc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 66,941 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 599,839 were reported by Parametric Ltd Limited Liability Company. 34,388 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Suntrust Banks owns 20,018 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 12.41M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Etrade Management Lc reported 6,083 shares stake. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) Lp holds 3.77% or 700,693 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Services holds 0.04% or 1,024 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Com holds 2,127 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 269,117 shares. 2,807 were reported by Bbva Compass Retail Bank Incorporated. Winslow Evans Crocker has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Kentucky Retirement Sys has 0.14% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 7,728 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Inc Adv invested in 9,503 shares or 0.42% of the stock.