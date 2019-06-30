Moab Capital Partners Increases Holding in Red Hat (RHT); Facebook (FB) Shareholder Swedbank Decreased Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.76. About 3.71 million shares traded or 128.90% up from the average. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

Swedbank decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 139,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.86M, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 12.80 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – CNBC: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg will join @JBoorstin for a live interview today on…; 19/03/2018 – CHANNEL 4 NEWS REPORTS FACEBOOK CARRYING OUT OWN PROBE; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Harper: E&C Announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Testify April 11th; 16/05/2018 – PROXY ADVISER ISS SAYS RECOMMENDS INVESTORS WITHHOLD SUPPORT FROM FIVE FACEBOOK INC FB.O DIRECTORS; 04/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: FB, OLLI & VIAB; 10/04/2018 – Manifold CEO Says Election Is Biggest Challenge Facing Facebook (Video); 04/04/2018 – Facebook Amps Up Privacy Disclosures Amid Criticism; 23/03/2018 – Bolton Was Early Beneficiary of Cambridge Analytica’s Facebook Data; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Will Launch New Opt-In Dating Feature — CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 16/04/2018 – The larger lessons for India from the Facebook data scandal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. York Capital Management Glob Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 3.46% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division holds 0.3% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 12,265 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited invested in 16,225 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.73% stake. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership reported 31,092 shares. Boussard And Gavaudan Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 3.34% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 545,959 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 171 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Raymond James Fincl Advisors holds 16,042 shares. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 10,200 were reported by Fairfax Hldgs Limited Can. Us National Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 78,123 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Limited, Australia-based fund reported 119,907 shares.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $421.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everi Hldgs Inc by 1.70 million shares to 315,750 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,070 shares, and cut its stake in Barings Bdc Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth stated it has 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hillsdale Investment invested in 0.02% or 1,430 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corp accumulated 6,784 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Lone Pine Cap Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 4.84 million shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability invested in 9,552 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Whitnell Co has 198 shares. 4,461 are held by Atlas Browninc. 449,825 are held by Bristol John W & Incorporated Ny. 18,533 are owned by Bowling Mngmt Limited Liability. Regal Lc reported 14,758 shares. Kensico Cap Management stated it has 840,600 shares or 2.76% of all its holdings. Avalon Advsr Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 11,077 shares. Doliver Lp reported 10,168 shares. Ledyard State Bank invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 103,574 shares.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 414,553 shares to 10.23 million shares, valued at $1.21B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laborator (NYSE:ABT) by 178,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.39 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. $2.39 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97 million. The insider Wehner David M. sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374.