Moab Capital Partners Increased Stake in Rci Hospitality Hldgs (RICK); As China Yuchai Intl LTD (CYD) Stock Value Declined, Advisors Capital Management Cut by $491,722 Its Holding

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Rci Hospitality Hldgs Inc (RICK) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 56,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.05% . The hedge fund held 253,631 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44M, up from 196,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Rci Hospitality Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.18M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.8. About 83,832 shares traded or 12.98% up from the average. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) has declined 47.99% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RICK News: 10/04/2018 – RCI Hospitality 2Q Same-Store Sale Up 4.8%; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 07/03/2018 – RCI Hospitality 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 07/03/2018 – RCI Files 10-Q and Reports Continued Strong Core 1Q18 Results; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 10/04/2018 – RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC RICK.O – QTRLY TOTAL CLUB AND RESTAURANT SALES $40.8 MLN COMPARED TO $34.0 MLN

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in China Yuchai Intl Ltd (CYD) by 37.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 35,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.47% . The institutional investor held 58,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $869,000, down from 93,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in China Yuchai Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $547.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 34,418 shares traded. China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) has declined 29.47% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CYD News: 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL INCLUDES THAT CYI BOD SHOULD RETAIN AN INVESTMENT ADVISORY FIRM IMMEDIATELY WITH GOAL TO HAVE IT INCLUDED IN PASSIVE INDICES; 16/04/2018 – CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL – UNIT MTU YUCHAI POWER COMMENCED PRODUCTION OF MTU S4000 SERIES ENGINES IN ITS NEW FACILITY IN YULIN CITY, CHINA; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – SENT LETTER TO CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL’S DIRECTORS ON MAY 23 WITH PROPOSALS TO BE DISCUSSED AT UPCOMING JUNE 2018 AGM – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Rev $689.7M; 10/05/2018 – China Yuchai 1Q Net $52.2M; 30/05/2018 – China Yuchai Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 MTU Yuchai Power Commences Mass Production of MTU S4000 Series Engines; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER DUAL LISTING IN HONG KONG OR SHENZHEN/SHANGHAI; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CHINA YUCHAI INTERNATIONAL SHOULD CONSIDER ADDING/CHANGING CURRENT BOD AND TOP MANAGEMENT; 24/05/2018 – SHAH CAPITAL – PROPOSAL SAYS CYI SHOULD CONSIDER ESTABLISHING A FINANCIAL LEASING CO BY ITSELF/ IN PARTNERSHIP WITH CHINESE FINANCIAL ENTITY

Analysts await China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. CYD’s profit will be $18.39M for 7.44 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by China Yuchai International Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.46% negative EPS growth.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 20,778 shares to 141,626 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71M and $307.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 160,474 shares to 36,463 shares, valued at $987,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.