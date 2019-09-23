Moab Capital Partners Increased Its Holding in Celestica (CLS) as Share Price Declined; Cosan LTD (CZZ) Holder Nordea Investment Management Ab Boosted Its Stake by $312,169 as Market Value Rose

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 24,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The institutional investor held 760,187 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.16M, up from 736,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 679,951 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 10/05/2018 – COSAN CUTS RAIZEN 2018 CANE CRUSH EST. RANGE TO 62M T-66M T; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q NET REV. R$13.58B, EST. R$13.23B

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 427.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 319,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The hedge fund held 394,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69M, up from 74,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.29. About 218,864 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Announces Election of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Celestica Files Form 20-F; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 178,700 shares to 16,200 shares, valued at $155,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 31,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,110 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Energy Sector Update for 08/28/2019: CZZ,TOT,EQNR,OBE – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cosan Limited Announces Commencement Of Tender Offer To Repurchase Up To US$357500000 Of Its Class A Common Shares At Price Not Greater Than US$14.10 Nor Less Than US$12.00 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cosan Limited (CZZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Petrobras refineries sale lures trading firms, PetroChina, Aramco – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71M and $307.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc by 80,044 shares to 137,592 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 65,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 911,685 shares, and cut its stake in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG).

More notable recent Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Celestica: Some Downside To Consider – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Cheap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Celestica Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Celestica to acquire Impakt Holdings, LLC – Seeking Alpha” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Celestica Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Toronto Stock Exchange:CLS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.