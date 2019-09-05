Moab Capital Partners Holding in Star Group LP (SGU) Has Cut by $477,558 as Market Valuation Rose; Honeywell Intl (HON) Share Value Rose While Bath Savings Trust Co Upped Its Holding

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Star Group LP (SGU) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 53,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The hedge fund held 2.05M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.72 million, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Star Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $469.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.52. About 1,060 shares traded. Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) has risen 1.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500.

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 26.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 3,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 15,829 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 12,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $170.45. About 529,886 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust Co holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 85,469 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc Oh has invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 1,578 were reported by Atlas Browninc. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Dt Inv Prns Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Trust Communication invested in 86,277 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa invested in 0.17% or 142,922 shares. First United Retail Bank Trust owns 18,304 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 2,360 shares in its portfolio. Wafra Inc invested in 131,588 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 20,000 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa stated it has 296,170 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. 214,764 are held by Hexavest Inc. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 22,529 shares.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Pref & Inc Securites Etf (PFF) by 13,590 shares to 29,474 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 69,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,987 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

