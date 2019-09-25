Moab Capital Partners Holding in Celestica (CLS) Lifted by $1.92 Million as Valuation Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Ally Financial Has Boosted Its Position

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 427.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 319,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The hedge fund held 394,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69M, up from 74,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 72,833 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – CELESTICA INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS (NON-IFRS) $0.24 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 25/04/2018 – Celestica Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Rev $1.575B-$1.675B; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Rev $1.5B; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica Sees 2Q Adj EPS 25c-Adj EPS 31c; 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 69.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 78,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.72 million, up from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $118.05. About 4.77 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – FORMER JPMORGAN CHINA CEO DAVID LI NAMED SENIOR CHINA OFFICER; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Germany’s Continental hires JP Morgan for potential break-up: sources FRANKFURT/LONDON (Re; 15/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 24% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 23/05/2018 – HOMESERVE PLC HSV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 890P; 15/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Revenue on a Managed Basis $28.52B; 13/03/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $32; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CIB CO-PRESIDENT PINTO SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF; 02/05/2018 – Global Economy Perks Up as Goldman, JPMorgan Predict Rebound

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71 million and $307.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 97,802 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $46.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 13,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,746 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.

