Moab Capital Partners Has Upped Position in Red Hat (RHT); Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Raised Stake

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 4,434 shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 137,495 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22 million, up from 133,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 273,169 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fifth Third National Bank invested in 66,383 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). D E Shaw invested in 0.32% or 1.37 million shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 47,517 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl holds 513 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 35,900 were accumulated by Andra Ap. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.08% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Kepos Lp accumulated 125,000 shares or 1.71% of the stock. First Republic accumulated 0% or 3,302 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsr Lc owns 4,460 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Lc stated it has 45,367 shares. Geode owns 2.88 million shares. Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 0.25% or 5,249 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71M and $421.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 53,062 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $19.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everi Hldgs Inc by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,750 shares, and cut its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Public Ltd Company invested 2.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Com owns 5.17 million shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 299,218 shares. Jasper Ridge LP reported 51,356 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Loudon Invest Management Ltd holds 4.29% or 22,839 shares. First Interstate Commercial Bank stated it has 3.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3,260 were reported by Fincl Architects Incorporated. London Of Virginia has 1.64M shares. Da Davidson & Co holds 862,185 shares. Dumont & Blake Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 1.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 39,128 shares. Moreover, Ashford Cap has 0.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Numerixs Investment Techs Inc has 65,116 shares. Lone Pine Cap Limited Liability Company holds 9.04M shares. Wade G W And Inc invested in 190,239 shares or 2.12% of the stock. Nomura invested 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).