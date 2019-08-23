Moab Capital Partners Has Upped Its Stake in Red Hat (RHT) by $6.59 Million; Falcon Point Capital Decreased Its Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Position as Share Price Declined

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) by 43.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 2,887 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $404,000, down from 5,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $438.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 10,725 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71M and $421.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 1.09M shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $28.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barings Bdc Inc by 67,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,050 shares, and cut its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Mngmt Llc owns 2.55% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 247,890 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Lc owns 224,310 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Hills Commercial Bank Trust owns 0.85% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 17,297 shares. Df Dent And Incorporated accumulated 462,837 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 28,484 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp reported 191,936 shares. Parametric Port Assocs has 599,839 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.1% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia holds 109,699 shares. Advsr Preferred Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 22,196 were reported by Ashfield Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp. Millennium Management Ltd Company reported 2.00 million shares. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Company has 0.15% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3,777 shares. Halcyon Prtnrs Lp reported 324,187 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). 45,110 were reported by Geode Capital Mngmt Lc. Aperio Group Llc invested in 0% or 8,213 shares. Swiss State Bank owns 5,954 shares. First Advsr LP owns 5,935 shares. Kistler holds 38 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 968 shares. 6,559 are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Secor Cap Lp invested in 1,727 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Street Corporation accumulated 0% or 64,916 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 3,903 shares. Punch Associate Inv Mngmt, a Minnesota-based fund reported 13,600 shares. Ameritas Invest owns 250 shares.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) by 21,611 shares to 121,784 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 6,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

