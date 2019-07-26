Moab Capital Partners Has Upped Its Red Hat (RHT) Stake by $6.59 Million; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Shareholder Eminence Capital LP Has Lowered Stake

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 36.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 1.72 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.32M, down from 4.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $89.54. About 557,510 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49 million, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $3.425 BLN TO $3.46 BLN; 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $172; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $513.14M for 24.60 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 603,869 shares to 16.01 million shares, valued at $202.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 15,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

