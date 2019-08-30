Moab Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake in Air Transport Services Grp (ATSG) as Valuation Rose; Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holder Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Holding by $382,960 as Market Value Declined

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp Inc (ATSG) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 53,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.10 million, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.1. About 120,020 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 72,021 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82M, down from 76,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $68.39. About 4.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH LTD OSH.AX – EXXONMOBIL ADVISED THAT PNG LNG PROJECT SAFELY RECOMMENCED LNG PRODUCTION, LNG EXPORTS EXPECTED TO RESUME SHORTLY; 20/04/2018 – Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Declares April Cash Distribution; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 08/05/2018 – NEWSMAKER-Saad Al-Kaabi: Keeping Qatar’s gas flowing under Gulf boycott; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO GROW NORTH AM/ASIA MANUFACTURING FIVEFOLD; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT) by 31,277 shares to 37,920 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evolution Petroleum (NYSEMKT:EPM) by 94,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:PWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 625,901 are owned by Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Incorporated. Keystone Fincl Planning has 3.38% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 84,800 shares. The Oregon-based Auxier Asset has invested 0.23% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Td Management Limited reported 0.09% stake. Steinberg Asset Management owns 24,266 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Rothschild Capital Prns has 3,700 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs accumulated 410,009 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Westpac Bk Corp has 498,333 shares. The California-based Denali Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.68% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stifel Finance owns 3.16M shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fernwood Invest Ltd invested in 0.98% or 22,760 shares. North American Management has invested 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.26% or 351,325 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 2,060 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $876,585 activity. Another trade for 1,225 shares valued at $25,198 was bought by Johns Raymond E Jr. On Monday, May 13 Crippen Jeffrey C. bought $21,690 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) or 1,000 shares. Coretz Robert K. also bought $501,250 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares. On Monday, March 18 the insider HETE JOSEPH C bought $50,100.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 3,302 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 3,127 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank holds 25,229 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc reported 95,190 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tortoise Invest Limited Liability holds 700 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc owns 3,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tcw Group owns 552,718 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 360,650 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nomura Holdings has 73,980 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boston Prtn invested in 51,597 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss National Bank has 26,150 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Corp reported 3.03M shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc accumulated 118 shares. Monarch Partners Asset stated it has 0.09% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Private Mgmt Limited Com has invested 4.49% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).