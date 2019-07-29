Moab Capital Partners Has Trimmed Holding in Radnet (RDNT) by $13.11 Million as Market Value Declined; Check Capital Management Lowered Position in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) as Shares Rose

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 1.09 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.28M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.25M, down from 3.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $738.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.74. About 70,579 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 1.31% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes the Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator in the Greater Fresno, California Area with the Acquisition of Five Imag; 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes The Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator In The Greater Fresno, California Area With The Acquisition Of Five Imaging Centers; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Rev $231M; 14/05/2018 – Senvest Management LLC Exits Position in RadNet; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 22/03/2018 – Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in American Physician Partners, Inc

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 128,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.18M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.62M, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 881,554 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield-Backed GrafTech Files Preliminary Documents in IPO; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Get Calpers, TIAA Financing for GGP Deal; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

More notable recent RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RadNet, Inc. Announces Date of its First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RadNet Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Reaffirms Previously Announced 2018 Guidance Levels – GlobeNewswire” published on November 09, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is RadNet (RDNT) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RadNet to acquire Kern Radiology – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RadNet, Inc. (RDNT) CEO Howard Berger on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

Analysts await RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.13 per share. RDNT’s profit will be $6.01M for 30.71 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by RadNet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% EPS growth.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (Walt) (NYSE:DIS) by 4,489 shares to 22,189 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 1,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This High-Yielding Renewable Energy Stock Just Revved Up Its Dividend Growth Plan – The Motley Fool” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield Series, Part 1: BAM Vs. Carlyle Vs. Blackstone Shootout – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Oaktree Capital Makes What Could Be Its Last Financial Report – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 22, 2019.